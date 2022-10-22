Strabane sheltered scheme recognised for quality of housing support

A STRABANE Apex sheltered housing scheme is one of two recently awarded certificates by the Supporting People (SP) Programme in recognition of the quality of housing support provided to tenants.

Mulvey House in Strabane and St Canice’s Close in Eglinton both passed the required standards according to the programme’s quality assessment process.

Both facilities offer sheltered accommodation and independent living for tenants over 60 years of age.

Mulvey House is situated at Magirr Park in the Bridgend area in a quiet location close to the town centre.

It is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association.

The scheme consists of one three-bedroom house and 30 self-contained one and two-bedroom flats in a purpose built two storey building.

There is a secure door entry system and an emergency call system in each room of the flats.

Set in its own secure grounds with landscaped gardens and patio area it is within easy reach of all local amenities and walking distance of the main shopping area of Strabane.

Support needs are assessed through the support planning process when an individual moves into Mulvey House.

Support needs are discussed and agreed with the tenant to promote choice and independence on an ongoing basis.

Anne Gillespie is the scheme manager and is available on-site Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm with Radius Connect 24 providing cover outside of these times.

She was presented with the certificate by Deirdre Walker, Apex’s director of Supported Living, who congratulated her on the standards maintained at Mulvey.

“It was a pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate the high standard of support being provided to tenants in our sheltered housing schemes," Ms Walker said.

"The assessment process completed by Supporting People covered the tenant experience from access to exit, including the delivery of person-centred support, our safeguarding processes and the training of staff.

"Those involved in the assessment should be proud of their achievement.”

The Supporting People Programme helps people to live independently in the community.

The programme funds over 850 housing support services for to up to 19,000 service users across Northern Ireland.

It is administered by the NI Housing Executive on behalf of the Department for Communities.