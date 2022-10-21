PHOTO SPECIAL: Book Character Day at St Catherine's PS

ST Catherine's Primary School in Strabane recently celebrated Book Character Day.

During the celebrations, pupils dressed up as their favourite literary characters - and staff joined in on the fun too!

Pick up a copy of this week's edition - out now - to see some of the many wonderful costumes on display.

We feature photographs of all the junior pupils in this week's paper.

Watch out for more photographs in next week's edition when we feature photographs of the senior pupils.