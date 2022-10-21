Local entrepreneurs share their story at 'Start Up Strabane' business support event

LOCAL businesses from across the district came together for a special event to allow them to share their entrepreneurial experience and learn more about the support available to them.

'Start Up Strabane', delivered by Strabane Enterprise Agency gave entrepreneurs a platform to tell their story and share their learnings to inspire and guide others through the challenges of setting up a new business.

The event was an element of the Start Up Accelerator programme, funded by the Community Renewal Fund and delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with Strabane Enterprise Agency, Enterprise North West, supported by Fashion & Design Textile Centre and BID Strabane.

Christina Mullan, CEO of Strabane Enterprise Agency, said the event was a useful way for budding and fledgling entrepreneurs to get practical advice and navigate the start-up phase of their enterprise.

“Start Up is a challenging and daunting period for any business owner and the decisions made can have a direct impact on the success or failure of their enterprise,” she commented.

“Start Up Strabane allowed entrepreneurs in this phase of their journey to learn first hand from the experiences of others so they can make educated choices and tailor their business plan to give them the best possible chance of success.

“Several of the local businesses at the event benefitted from the expert advice and guidance of Strabane Enterprise Agency and Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business Support Team and we encourage any budding or fledgling entrepreneur to contact us today to learn more about the help available.”

Speakers at the event included Denise Devlin, CEO of Positive Parties, and local business owners including John Houston, co-owner of Houston Homewares & Interior Design at Market Street in the town, Kerri McCrossan, owner of KMC Mortgages & Protection and Simon McGavigan, owner of Caulfield Composites Acoustics, who manufactures carbon fibre composite musical instruments.

Participants heard personal accounts of the highs and lows of starting a journey and running your own businesses including the challenges faced and the rewards.

Each participant was offered information and support from the business team at Derry and Strabane Council and Strabane Enterprise Agency on the programmes available.

The event took place in Wholistic Haven and was catered for by Ceolies, both new businesses who have received financial and mentoring support under the Start Up Accelerator Programme.

Council and local Enterprise Agencies, Enterprise North West and Strabane Enterprise Agency can help new and existing businesses with a range of tailored programmes.

Contact a business advisor now for free support at:

businesssupport@derrystrabane.com or contact Strabane Enterprise Agency at info@seagency.co.uk