Welcome for 'drop kerb' provision at Derry Road

SINN Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, has welcomed the provision of ‘drop kerbs’ at the junction of Derry Road/Canal Street.

The work has been carried out in recent days by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) to make them fit for purpose for pram, buggy and disability scooter users.

It follows lobbying he undertook on the issue on foot of complaints from constituents.

Speaking on the issue, the West Tyrone MLA said: “The lack of drop kerb was presenting ongoing accessibility difficulties for pram/buggy/disability scooter users.

“Such users were often having to cross the busy Derry Road and re-cross it at the zebra crossing again to get access to this footpath.

“On foot of complaints about the difficulties and associated hazards being presented, I lobbied Roads Service requesting that the issue be addressed.

“I am delighted that the works have now been undertaken at the junction which now make it fit for purpose and safer for all concerned.”