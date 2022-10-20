Newtownstewart man whose home was destroyed in blaze speaks out during 'Fire Safety Week'

A NEWTOWNSTEWART house fire victim has urged people to heed important safety advice during this year's 'North South Fire Safety Week 2022'.

In July, a fire broke out at the Walter's family home at Davis Crescent, Newtownstewart, after a mobile phone charger exploded without warning.

Within minutes, the home was ablaze with the family, which consists of Freddie and Amanda and their two teenage daughters, making a lucky escape.

But it was too late for their possessions

The terrifying and unexpected ordeal was one of the 714 accidental house fires in Northern Ireland in 2021/22 and proved a sobering reminder of the importance of heeding fire safety advice.

Monday marked the beginning of 'North South Fire Safety Week 2022' and with 128 accidental house fires being started due to electricity in 2021/22, Freddie is urging people to think about the threat of fires in their home, and how they prevent them.

"On Fire Safety Week, it is important to think about the danger of fires and how easily they can start and spread," he said.

"We never thought that a fire would break out in our own home and see most all of our possessions destroyed within minutes.

"It's hard to believe it was started from a phone charger - but that's how easily it can happen.

"With this week marking Fire Safety Week, my main message would be to ensure that appliances - and that includes TV's, charger and anything electrical - are switched off and unplugged when they aren't in use.

"Anything that carries a current has the potential to start a fire.

"Even though we were quite good at turning thing off and unplugging things before, we are even more vigilant now. Before the fire we didn't think that it could start from something as small as a phone charger.

"It is important not to leave a phone on the charge for longer than it needs, and never leave a phone on the charge when you are away.

"It can be hard to get this message through to people, especially teenagers, but our ordeal shows that leaving things on can be a real danger.

"This is definitely something to consider and heed, as any fire can have deadly consequences for a family."

Meanwhile, Aidan Jennings, Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, has also urged local people to heed fire risks this winter especially as the cost of living crisis sees people adapt the way they heat their home or use electrical products to deal with increased costs.

“Many people are under significant pressure at the minute as the cost of living increases," he said. "Many households may be in fuel poverty and may put themselves at additional fire risk to deal with rising costs.

“As a Fire & Rescue Service we want the community to know that we are here to support you. We want to make sure you are doing all you can to stay safe during this difficult time.

"While we understand that affordability is a major issue for many, there are simple steps you can take to reduce the risk of fire in your home.

“In trying to reduce heating bills, please keep warm safely. If you’re using portable heaters and electric blankets make sure they’re in good working order.

"If you’re planning to use a fire you haven’t used in a while, make sure a suitably trained person services your chimney beforehand.

“Ensure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms fitted. If you don’t have working alarms this can impact your ability to notice a fire and escape quickly - especially at night.

“As a minimum you should have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your house, but consider additional alarms in the most used rooms such as living rooms and bedrooms.

“Don’t leave cooking unattended. If you have to leave the kitchen, turn the cooker off and take the saucepans off the heat.

“We offer free Home Fire Safety Checks to those more at risk from fire. I would encourage those who are eligible to avail of this service this winter. Please check in with neighbours, family members and friends who are more at risk from fire and make sure they are doing all they can to stay safe during this time. If you think they could benefit from one of our free Home Fire Safety Checks, please refer them to us via our website.

“There are resources out there to help support you if you’re struggling with rising costs. Charities such as National Energy Action (NEA) can provide help and advice.

"The Consumer Council recently launched a series of consumer information videos that provide energy advice and support to help households this winter.

"You can also visit Cost of Living page on nidirect website to help find what support is available to you during the winter months ahead.

“Fire prevention is at the heart of what we do at NIFRS. Please remember that we are here to support you during this difficult time."