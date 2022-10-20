'Constructive' meeting on enhancing road safety at Glebe primary school

ROAD officials have committed to examing the possibility of implementing road safety issues within the vicinity of a local primary school.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, has been lobbying the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) seeking enhanced road safety measures in the vicinity of St Theresa's Primary School in the Glebe following concerns about the hazards and dangers being currently posed.

Mr McHugh and the school principal, Gabriel Brogan, met with officials to discuss the concerns.

"I held a site meeting with DfI Roads Service to discuss road safety concerns outside St Theresa’s Primary School in the Glebe," Mr McHugh explained.

“I requested the meeting on the back of concerns expressed to me about the hazards and dangers being posed as a result of entrance to the school facing out onto the busy Garvan Road with inadequate road safety measures in place

“Also in attendance was the school principal, Mr Gabriel Brogan, who outlined to DfI the issues involved and the worries he has for the safety of his pupils when crossing the road.

“The meeting was a very constructive one and DfI have given a commitment that they will now consider implementing additional road safety measures in the vicinity of the school.”