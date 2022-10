THE local community of Evish in Strabane have welcomed the installation of a defibrillator which will be accessible to more than 400 people in the rural community.

The lifesaving piece of equipment, which was funded through Ørsted Owenreagh Wind Farms’ Community Benefit Fund, is located centrally within Evish allowing local residents to be within a short distance of the defibrillator in the event of an emergency.

