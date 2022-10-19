Sale of Derg PSNI station deferred until December

THE sale of the former PSNI station in Castlederg has been deferred until December.

It follows concerns aired around the disposal process which had excluded a bid by Apex Housing Association to buy the site for the provision of social housing.

Last week it was reported that an organisation with connections to the Loyal Orders was the frontrunner to purchase the site, which has been vacant since 2013.

According to local political representatives, Apex's plan - which was viewed as a significant drive in plans to regenerate the border town - had been eliminated from the bidding process by the PSNI's Assets and Estates Services, and was therefore not afforded time to bring forward their proposal.

The NI Housing Executive (NIHE) had expressed an interest in developing the site for social housing and Apex Housing Association were subsequently nominated to progress the site.

They were the process of carrying out their own feasibility studies, with Derry City and Strabane District Council also seeking "a potential collaborative approach" for a housing-led regeneration plan for the site.

The matter was on the agenda at Thursday's meeting of the NI Policing Board where it was decided to pause the sale until December.

West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, has welcomed the decision to defer the sale.

“We had been facing a situation whereby the Policing Board was being presented with a recommendation at Thursday’s meeting to agree the private sale of this site to a ‘third party’ with the APEX bid to buy the site to build much needed social having been rejected," he said.

“We had major concerns at how this decision was arrived at and our party’s Policing Board members raised these concerns at Thursday’s meeting.

"These concerns were supported by other Board members resulting in the decision on the sale of the site now being postponed until December.

“This will create an opportunity for the Apex Housing in partnership with the NI Housing Executive and council to complete their redevelopment proposals and submit a bid to purchase the site.

"From the outset, Sinn Féin has made the case for social and affordable housing on this site and I will continue to be offering my full support and that of my party to NIHE/Apex and the local council in their bid in the weeks ahead."

Party colleague, councillor Ruairí McHugh, had also raised the "questionable process around the sale" on council and had a motion passed calling for the sale to be delayed.

“Apex were working closely with the Housing Executive and council on this bid to develop plans for social and affordable housing on the site," he explained.

"It was shocking that the Policing Board turned down the Apex bid in favour of a ‘third party’ when Apex asked for a short extension to finalise their bid.

“Thursday’s decision will allow APEX and council to submit their finalised plans around social housing.

“I have also written to the Policing Board in support of the proposal to build new homes and in support of the council’s proposal to look again at the Apex bid.

“For too long the Derg barracks site has been an eyesore for the town.

“We now have an opportunity to finally rectify this with the provision of much needed social and affordable homes - a development which is supported by the vast majority of this local community.”

Local SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, has cautiously welcomed the news and says he hopes this affords Apex, along with Derry City and Strabane District Council, an opportunity to advance a bid for the Castlefin Road site.

"At this month's Policing Board meeting the SDLP had raised concerns over the disposal of the former Castlederg Police Station, where Apex housing and Derry City and Strabane District Council were ruled out of the bidding last month in terms of bringing an inclusive social housing scheme to the site," he said.

“Content that, after our intervention and others, the process will be extended until December 2022 hopefully allowing council and Apex Housing an opportunity to bring forward their bid.

“Castlederg has currently 101 people on the social housing waiting list while the surrounding Spamount (10), Ardstraw (10), Newtownstewart (60) Sion Mills (108) and Strabane (543) have also large waiting lists.

“It’s important that every opportunity is afforded to schemes, like Apex plans for the police station, are given a proper chance to proceed.

"The SDLP will be keeping a close eye on developments around the former police station site in the weeks and months ahead. It is vitally important that the site is used to accommodate all within the local community, that it is inclusive and caters for everyone in society.“