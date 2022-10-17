Jam-packed programme of Halloween festivities planned for Strabane

STRABANE Halloween is back with a jam-packed programme of 'terrorific' events for this year’s spooktactular festival.

There will be something to see and do for the entire family over the Halloween period as old favourites return as well as exciting new additions.

The famous Halloween Hay Trail makes a return this year running from October 14 to 31 running from Bready right across to Castlederg and everywhere in between.

Visitors and locals can expect to see some scary ghosties and ghouls as well as the family favourites such as SpongeBob Square pants, Super Mario and the Minions.

The Alley Theatre has a huge variety of ghostly activities for the kids over Halloween weekend.

From arts and crafts workshops to 'The Teddy, The Witch & The Pumpkin' as well as a screening of 'The Addams Family 2', the little ones will definitely be kept entertained.

Or, why not take a visit to the Strabane Library for some spooky storytelling?

The legendary Saurus returns to the streets of Strabane on Saturday afternoon, October 30.

Standing as tall as a double-decker bus with a deafening roar, this is definitely something to put in the diary over the Halloween weekend. However, you have been warned; approach with caution!

Riversdale Leisure Centre will host a Halloween pool disco on the Friday evening while Melvin’s Sports Complex will showcase a ‘Spooktacular Fun Day’, with a Monster disco, face painting, bouncy castles and more.

Castlederg Apple Fair will be in The Diamond from early morning on Friday 28 with a range of stalls full of scrumptious Halloween delights and lots of fun family entertainment to enjoy from 8am to 6pm.

From 12 noon on Halloween day, Strabane Town Centre will transform into a 'Ghostly Gathering' with a cauldron-load of activities for the entire family.

From Grumpy Dracula, Roarsome dinosaurs to street performers and live shows, as well as the Wall of Terror Creepy Animals and Fizz Wizz Magic Show, you’ll be kept entertained all day.

The captivating SPARK Led Drummers will put on their jaw-dropping performance in the town centre at 1pm and Winifred & The Witches will be hanging around from 1pm to 4pm.

As the sun goes down and the dark night appears, a fire juggling show will kick-off from 6pm before the Halloween fireworks dinale lights up the sky from Melvin Running Track at 7pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said she was really excited for the Strabane Halloween Festival.

“This is going to be another amazing year of celebrations in Strabane for Halloween," she said.

"The local community always put so much effort into the festivities and we can’t wait to see it all come together.

“As always, there is a huge family-focus on the Strabane Halloween programme and this year is no different.

"There are so many amazing Halloween activities for the entire family to enjoy. This year is going to be really exciting!”

For the full Strabane Halloween programme, visit www.strabanehalloween.com