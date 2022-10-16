All aboard the Santa Express at Oakfield Park

ADVERTORIAL

OAKFIELD Park are at the end of another successful and eventful 2022 season.

As the season draws to a close for another year, it doesn’t mean the fun is over.

Make sure to save the dates for the return of our popular Harry Potter Experience and the magical family Christmas event, The Santa Express.

This October across two weekends, the Harry Potter Experience returns, as part of the Wainfest on Saturday, October 15 and 16 running from 12 noon to 6pm.

So, why not take a trip on the Hogwarts Express Steam Train around the magnificent parkland and through the Forbidden Forest before stopping off at Platform 9 ¾.

Keep an eye out for the Basilisk, Dobbie, and others – and enjoy a game of quidditch on a real quidditch pitch!

All witches and wizards are encouraged to dress up in their finest house robes. All Muggles are welcome.

No pre-booking is required and normal entry and train fees apply – there is no extra charge for this event and it is free for 2022 seasonal and Gold Pass holders.

Back for another year is The Santa Express, which is a truly magical Christmas experience for all the family.

With only 10 per cent of tickets remaining this event is set to sell out again, so don’t leave it too late to get your tickets.

The event runs from November 30 until December 23 and with new features this year, it is sure to be a festive event that you won’t want to miss.

Book now at www.oakfieldpark.com/santa or ticketmaster.ie

David Fisher, estate manager of Oakfield Park is looking forward to another magical Christmas.

“The Santa Express is always the most magical time of year at Oakfield Park and we’ve introduced a host of new features for 2022, as we do every year," he said.

"The overall experience encapsulates the Christmas spirit and children love the train ride through the park with thousands of lights and installations, lighting up the way.

"Buffers will also be open so guests and families can enjoy our delicious festive menu and children can post their Christmas letter to Santa in the special post box.

"Don’t miss this magical Christmas experience with festive fun for all the family.”

Oakfield Park also intends to bring 100 new jobs to Donegal on the run-up to Christmas due to The Santa Express event.

There are roles for young people aged 15 and over as well as overseeing roles for adults.

If you would like to apply for a job during the festive season, then please send your CV to headelf@oakfieldpark.com before October 15.