Man dies following collision in Donegal
Friday 14 October 2022 13:23

A MAN has passed away following a collision in East Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision on the R245 at Carrigart, this morning, Friday, October 14.

"The collision occurred just before 8am. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries," a Gardaí spokesperson said.
 
"The man's body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

"A technical examination of the scene is currently underway by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

"Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."
 

