Council to recognise Eilish McColgan achievements

DERRY City and Strabane District Council has agreed to formally recognise the achievements of champion athlete, Eilish McColgan.

Eilish is a Scottish middle and long-distance runner, with links to Strabane.

She is the 2022 Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion with the Games record, and 5,000m silver medallist.

She followed up the Commonwealth title with European silver over the same distance in Munich back in August.

Her record-breaking spree continued with victory at the Great Scottish Run, where she set a new British record and surpassed her own European mark by finishing in 30 minutes 18 seconds.

McColgan has strong links to Strabane where her dad, Peter, a former record-breaking steeplechaser, hails from.

At the fully monthly meeting of council, independent Raymond Barr said he believed that given the strong links to this locale, it would be fitting for the local authority to recognise Eilish's recent achievements.

Councillor Barr told the meeting: "Eilish is a Scottish middle and long distance runner with a long list of achievements on the track culminating in her silver medal in this year's European Championships.

"She also holds the European record in the 10k road race.

"Some of you are probably wondering what has that got to do with us, however Eilish's father is Peter McColgan, who was a decent athlete himself but more importantly, Peter is a Strabane man

"Peter and Eilish's mother - former Olympic medallist - Liz McColgan spent a lot of time in Strabane during the late 80s and 90s, encouraging and motivating young people to get involved in athletic.

"So, given the link that Eilish has to Strabane through her father, I would like to propose that council write to Peter and his daughter in recognition of EIlish's achievements."

This was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said she was "happy to get that letter done and away".