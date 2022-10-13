Embrace the giant spirits of Halloween in Northern Ireland

Halloween in Northern Ireland is a vibrant celebration with a wide range of festivals, events and attractions which are incredibly popular with people from this world, and of course, other realms.

The celebrations in Derry~Londonderry are regarded as the largest in Europe with 100,000 people expected in the city for this year’s festival which includes a fantastic carnival parade and fireworks display.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland plans are afoot for a whole range of Halloween celebrations from events designed to scare to others a little more child friendly.

Discover Northern Ireland has compiled a list of festivities to help you embrace our giant spirits.

Belfast

Halloween Extravaganza, Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast

This Halloween get in the spirit at Crumlin Road Gaol for a spooktacular Halloween event, suitable for adults and children of all ages from October 21-31. The Halloween Extravaganza includes the Spooktacular Gaol Tour, the Pumpkin Puffer Train Ride and the main attraction – The Pumpkin Patch! You can visit the Petting Farm and enjoy Live Interactive Halloween Musicals. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/whats-on/halloween-extravaganza-p805051

Spooky Glen, Belfast

Welcome to Halloween at Colin ‘Spooky’ Glen on October 29. Brave a walk through the deep, dark forest to meet your favourite Halloween characters like the Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters, Jack Skellington, The Pumpkin King, Sally and Oogie Boogie from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Hear a spooky story from Penny the Pumpkin as she tells the beloved Julia Donaldson tale, 'Room on the Broom' before you finish with some toasted marshmallows and a spooktacular spectacle from the Jump, Jiggle and Jive dance crew. Visit https://www.colinglen.org/product/spooky-glen-event/

Belfast Halloween Days, Belfast city centre

Watch out for monster mayhem family fun this Halloween as Belfast Halloween Days, brought to you by Belfast One, makes a return to the city centre from October 21-31. There’s a free, fun spooky monster trail with an amazing family prize up for grabs. Also, from October 27 look out for giant animated monsters popping up in places across the city centre. Visit www.belfastone.co.uk

County Tyrone

Kinturk Pumpkin Patch, Cookstown

From October 28-31, come and explore this magnificent pumpkin patch on the shores of Lough Neagh. Kinturk pumpkin patch, a unique fun-filled outdoor family activity, will provide a place where friends and family can come to pick their perfect pumpkin and enjoy Halloween festivities. Activities include the haunted maze, children’s amusements, live actors and of course the famous pumpkin patch. There will also be food and drink available on site. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kinturk-pumpkin-patch-tickets-388613502447

Halloween Torchlight Tours, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh

Tours run every 15 minutes between 6pm and 10.30pm from October 28, 29 and 31. The tours explore the life of Amos Burns, who, along with his wife in 1865, travelled to an American town called Drowned Horse Creek. Legend has it that the only correspondence after his departure was a book sent home to his mother written in blood red ink and titled Torment at Drowned Horse Creek. Will you join the search for Amos and his wife, to discover if the terrifying tales of Drowned Horse Creek are true? Visit https://www.ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/whats-on/halloween-torchlight-tours

Todds Leap Horror Nights, Ballygawley

The popular Horror Nights continue this Halloween with the Scare Maze and the haunted house attraction, Get Out. Face nightmarish walkways, scare zones, and narrow alleyways as you try to figure out exactly how you are going to get out. Caution! U15s should be accompanied by an adult. Dates include October 21-23 and 28-30. Visit www.toddsleap.com/events/horror-nights

County Armagh

Armagh Observatory & Planetarium

Join a very special Tall Tales & Terror tour of the Observatory this Halloween. Meet your terrifying tour guide and listen to stories that will chill you to the bone. The Armagh Observatory was founded in 1790 by Archbishop Richard Robinson, and with hundreds of years of history, there are plenty of stories to tell. There will be stories which will include themes not suitable for young children. Also join Scientific Sue for a special Halloween themed "Potions and Explosions" live science show at Armagh Planetarium. Events take place October 29-30. Or check out the Spooky Space Dome Show on October 22-31. Visit https://www.armagh.space/

Footsteps in the Forest, Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Killeavy

Footsteps in the Forest, a magical Halloween experience in Slieve Gullion Forest Park from October 27-31. This year the popular free event will celebrate the Gaelic festival of Samhain (Sow-in), marking the harvest season's end and the beginning of winter. During the five-day festival, Slieve Gullion will be transformed into the 'otherworld' for a fun and spooky immersive experience. Visit https://www.visitmournemountains.co.uk/whats-on/footsteps-in-the-forest-p795281

Halloween Ghost Tour, Armagh

This one-hour walking trail, which runs from October 27-30, will be a mix of gruesome tales of days gone by coupled with a few surprises along the way. Tread the narrow streets lightly - you don't know who is waiting to get you. The tour concludes at Red Ned's with a hot whisky/hot port or a drink of your choice or if U18 a voucher will be provided for an ice-cream treat or speciality coffee at Mackles Ice Cream. This tour is suitable for 13+ years of age. Visit https://armagh-navancentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873629974

County Fermanagh

Samhain Yoga & Nature Retreat, Enniskillen

Join the Blaney Spa & Yoga Centre for a full day retreat on October 29 to celebrate Samhain and to begin to look inwards as you prepare for the coming winter. Across the day there will be three yoga sessions to awaken your muscles and your mind. You will learn about the ecology of the season, unearth the mythology behind the date and share customs and traditions around this most spooky time of the year. Visit www.fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/samhain-yoga-and-nature-retreat-p808991

Halloween Experience, Fermanagh Fun Farm, Lisbellaw

The popular Halloween Experience returns to the Fermanagh Fun Farm October 15-31. Activities include a train ride to the pumpkin field to choose your own pumpkin which can be transformed in the carving shed. A tour of the farm includes feeding the animals while a trip to Pets Corner includes a pet handling session. Visit https://www.fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/halloween-experience-p803981

Fireside Folklore at Florence Court, Enniskillen

The evening commences with a drinks reception in the entrance hall. Enjoy local stories told by Paddy Montague with a fireside setting in the Colonel's room. Take in the atmosphere of Florence Court at night on a special house tour and experience the house as the family would have at harvest. Your evening will finish in the kitchen with traditional music around the range. Seasonal canapes will be provided by Tully Mill showcasing local produce including some from the kitchen garden. Tickets available on October 28 and November 4. Visit www.fermanaghlakelands.com/whats-on/fireside-folklore-at-florence-court-p807281

County Londonderry

Awakening The Walled City Halloween 2022, Derry~Londonderry

The Walled City of Derry~Londonderry comes alive for Europe’s biggest Halloween festival, full of folklore, feasting and family fun from October 28-31. Around 100,000 are expected to attend this year’s festival which takes place at 14 key locations across the city. The festival comes together in one giant finale with the return of the magnificent carnival parade and epic fireworks display which will see 40,000 revellers gather on Halloween night for the first time since the pandemic. Visit www.derryhalloween.com

Halloween at the Jungle NI, Moneymore

The Jungle has conjured up some delightfully frightful ideas for its popular ‘Hallowee’uns’ event, which is specifically for young kids and their families. This Halloween extravaganza is filled with wicked, weird and wonderful activities. During the event, taking place on October 22&23 and then from October 28 to November 1, they will enjoy some pumpkin picking and carving, a haunting haycart ride with a rather wicked witch who will tell spooky stories along the way and a host of other adventure activities. There are prizes for the best costumes. Visit www.thejungleni.com/event/halloweeuns.

Halloween AV Show, Derry~Londonderry

An animated show for the whole family to enjoy, telling the story of how Derry~Londonderry’s Halloween celebrations have grown to become one of the biggest in the world. As Walter De Burgh prepares the city, he'll be joined by his ghostly ancient friends. As these ancient spirits turn iconic landmarks spooky and recount their ghostly stories, Walter will take you on a mischievous journey as he keeps the ancient tradition of Halloween alive. Shows run from October 17 to November 6. Visit www.visitderry.com/whats-on/derry-halloween-av-show-p806291

County Down

Pickie Pumpkin Patch, Bangor

Pickie's annual Halloween Pumpkin Picking event returns this October 21-31. Pumpkin ticket includes 12 tokens to use on the Pickie Attractions. How it works: Arrive on your selected date and time, produce your online ticket to be scanned and redeemed for Pickie Tokens (check ticket outlet location stated on the front entrance signage), then present your Pickie Tokens at each attraction. A token for the Pumpkin Patch will be presented at this stage. You must collect your pumpkin at this time. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/whats-on/pickie-pumpkin-patch-p806951

Halloween at Hillsborough Castle, Hillsborough

Hillsborough Castle’s Scarecrows have come alive and been possessed by mischievous spirts that have crossed through the veil to our world from October 28-31 with the Scarecrow Night Walk. They are scattered throughout our spookily lit night-time gardens; do you dare come to find them all? Back by popular demand are Cahoots NI Children’s Theatre company and Lumiere Events, who will create a magical and spooky light walk through the historic gardens for all the family to enjoy. Visit www.hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/whats-on/autumn-family-activities

Ultimate SUP Halloween Party Paddle, Downpatrick

This just might be the fancy dress event of the year. Paddle up the amazing Quoile River with this guided tour with Ultimate SUP NI. Time warp to Inch Abbey, keep an eye out for Viking invaders and paddle into the twilight on this three-hour trip. Fancy dress not compulsory but it’s recommended. This event is suitable for everyone over 14 years and takes place on October 29. Visit https://discovernorthernireland.com/whats-on/ultimate-sup-halloween-party-paddle-p765051

