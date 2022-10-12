CLASS ACTION: P1 SOUVENIR PICTURE SPECIAL

DON'T miss our special Primary One 16-page photograph supplement in this week's Strabane Weekly News.

We feature little starters from the following schools:

Ardstraw Jubilee PS

Artigarvan PS

Bready Jubilee PS

Donemana PS

Edwards PS, Castlederg

Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh, Strabane

Gortin PS

Knockavoe School, Strabane

Newtownstewart Model PS

Our Lady of Lourdes PS, Greencastle

St Michael's PS. Donemana

Sion Mills PS

St Brigid's PS, Cranagh

St Caireall's PS, Aghyaran

St Catherine's PS, Strabane

St Columba's PS, Clady

St Eugene's PS, Victoria Bridge

St Joseph's PS, Drumquin

St Theresa's PS, Glebe

St Patrick's PS, Castlederg

St Patrick's PS, Gortin

St Patrick's PS, Newtownstewart

St Peter's PS, Plumbridge

St Mary's PS, Cloughcor

St Mary's PS, Strabane

Strabane Controlled PS

Photographs of all these primary one classes feature in our latest edition - out today.