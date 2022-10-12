Badly beaten kidnap victim shown saw and told 'his head would be cut off'

FOUR men have appeared in court in relation to an alleged kidnapping and serious assault of a male who was found injured in the Douglas Bridge area of Strabane earlier this week.

In the course of the hearing the court was told one of the accused is currently on High Court bail for similar matters in which a male was abducted and had crossbow bolts shot through his legs.

Cahill Maguire (26) and Emmet Maguire (23) from Davis Crescent, Aaron McNulty (25) from Davis Road, all in Newtownstewart, along with Brendan Thomas Liam McShane (29) from Garag Hill, Castlederg, are jointly charged with kidnapping a male on October 10, unlawfully and maliciously causing him grievous bodily harm.

They are also accused of damaging windows in his home on October 9.

Emmet Maguire is further charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and possessing a quantity of cannabis.

All four appeared by video-link from police custody before Dungannon Magistrates Court where a detective constable said the charges could be connected.

He explained the victim described being at home in bed when he was woken by people breaking into his home.

While he tried to block the bedroom door, he was overcome by the force of those breaking in who were armed with hurley sticks.

Having been dragged from his home, the victim was forced into the rear of a van then driven around various locations during which he was struck numerous times.

In one instance he was taken from the van and viciously beaten with weapons, kicked and punched.

The accused then returned him to the van where he was shown a saw and told: "His head would be cut off.”

Those involved allegedly cut the victim’s back and chest with the saw and stubbed out cigarettes on his skin.

The abductors then abandoned the victim in a location unknown to him, where he lay badly injured until found by a passer-by who called an ambulance.

Details of the van suspected in the incident were circulated and police initially spotted it in Strabane, where it refused to stop.

A helicopter was deployed which spotted the van in the Hillsborough area being driven by Emmet Maguire who again initially refused to stop, but then did before he fled on foot but was quickly detained having been found hiding in a hedge.

Meanwhile the victim was treated in hospital for numerous injuries including multiple fractures to his spine and ribs, lacerations including two above an eye, and widespread bruising and swelling.

A witness has identified all four men exiting a van and going into one of their homes wearing bloodied clothing.

They emerged a short time later in different clothes.

Objecting to bail the officer pointed to witness interference and potential reoffending in respect of each accused.

McShane in particular is said to be on High Court bail for a similar incident in 2020 when a person was kidnapped, taken to a house and had crossbow bolts shot into his legs.

Defence lawyers for all four sought bail and argued any concerns could be assuaged by the imposition of strict conditions.

District judge, Michael Ranaghan said: “This is a difficult application in many ways and it will be significant for members of the public to come forward.

"The investigation is at a very early stage and on the basis of risk of reoffending, bail is refused.”

All four were remanded in custody to appear again by video-link at Strabane Magistrates Court on October 27.