Outline Business Case nearing completion for new pedestrian footbridge - Minister

PLANS for a second pedestrian bridge in Strabane are progressing with the Outline Business Case (OBC) progressed to the final draft stage.

The pedestrian and cycle bridge over the River Mourne, which will link the bus depot to the Lower Main Street area of the town, has been years in the planning.

It has long been viewed as an important amenity in linking the Bradley Way area with the town centre and increasing the accessibility of the town to shoppers and the bus depot.

Local representatives have persistently pressed the importance of advancing the footbridge to regenerate the town centre and increase footfall, with the new structure to be delivered via the package of City Deal funding announced for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in 2019.

It's understood the bridge has a price tag of around £6m.

In the same year it was revealed by this newspaper that the long-held plans for the structure had taken a significant step forward with confirmation of a location.

The bridge - downstream of Mourne Bridge - is set to be located between Lower Main Street car park and O’Nolan Park/Waterside Street.

The project has been raised with Infrastructure Minister, John O'Dowd by West Tyrone MLA and Sinn Féin party colleague, Maolíosa McHugh.

He had asked Mr O'Dowd for an "update on progress on the Outline Business Case for a pedestrian footbridge linking Strabane town centre and the Translink bus station on Bradley Way."

The Minister responded: "My officials from Roads Western Division continue to participate in the regular Pillar Board meetings for the Strabane Regeneration Project as part of the City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund programme, which includes the footbridge linking Strabane town centre and the bus station and Bradley Way.

"I can confirm that the Outline Business Case (OBC) for the Strabane Footbridge has progressed to final draft stage.

"Following a final review by my officials, it is anticipated the draft OBC will be presented to the Pillar Board for its consideration in the coming weeks."

Mr McHugh has previously spoken in the Assembly on the issue and said the bridge will be an important asset for the town.

"Currently, it is quite a distance to walk from the main shopping centre to the bus depot," he remarked.

"The development of the bridge would be significant, not only to traders in Strabane but to people who come to the town by bus.

“It would encourage them to use public transport, because they could easily access the shopping centres at the same time."