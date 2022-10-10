Vigils to be held in memory of Cresslough victims

VIGILS will take place this evening in memory of the ten lives lost in the Cresslough tragedy.

The ten victims have been named as Catherine O'Donnell (39) and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Robert Garwe (50) and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 14-year-old Leona Harper, Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martin McGill (49), Martina Martin (49) and 59-year-old Hugh Kelly.

Vigils have been held in communities across the North West and further afield in their memory.

Tonight (Monday), a Solidarity Prayer Service will be held at the Grotto on Townsend Street, Strabane, at 7.30pm.

People will also come together in Raphoe and Lifford as a mark of remembrance and respect.

A vigil, organised by the several sporting organisations, will take place tonight in the Diamond, Lifford, at 6pm.

This will be followed by a vigil at 7.30pm in the Diamond, Raphoe.