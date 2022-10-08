Immediate support needed to tackle cost of living crisis

by Maolíosa McHugh

Sinn Féin MLA

IN this platform piece, West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA., Maolíosa McHugh, says workers, families and small businesses need immediate support to tackle the rising cost-of-living ahead of what will be a tough winter.

“We need an Executive up and running now so that parties can work together and start putting money in people’s pockets.

“People are worried sick about the weeks ahead and that it will only get worse when the new gas and electricity bills land on the mat in October.

“The ‘mini-budget’ announced by the Tories last week makes it clear that they will continue to put lining the pockets of the super-rich over supporting ordinary workers and families.

“It’s scandalous that they have scrapped the cap on bonuses for bankers and they are fuelling the energy rip-off by continuing to protect the profits of their pals in the big corporations.

“They have delivered nothing to cut ordinary people’s bills.

“The proposal to give people using oil to heat their homes a derisory £100 is outrageous. It wouldn't fill the bottom of a tank, never mind getting a family through the winter.

“And now it has led to the Bank of England issuing a stark warning of more interest hikes that will push up people’s mortgages unaffordable and leave people struggling to keep a roof over their head.

"What we needed to see was a tax break for small businesses who are struggling to keep the lights on and the shutters up.

“More funding for public services and support for workers’ wages.

“And a Windfall Tax to cut the eye-watering profits of big energy companies – the same corporations that are putting our gas and electricity bills through the roof.

“We will continue to challenge the Tory government, through Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy, on the need to act to support people.

“It’s unthinkable that when ordinary people are very clearly struggling to heat their homes and put fuel in the car, that the DUP would be so cruel to punish them further by refusing to form a government.

“More people are suffering on hospital waiting lists at a time when we should be investing an extra £1 billion in the health service and securing a three-year budget.

“My message to them is simple: get back to work, do your job and work with us to support people at a time of crisis.

“Refusing to do that is holding up a £400 payment that households here could be receiving right now.

“People don’t have the luxury of waiting or crossing their fingers and hoping for a mild October."