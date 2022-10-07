Three Rivers Honey Show makes a welcome return

THREE Rivers Beekeepers Association (TRBKA) has announced that their annual Honey Show is back, following the COVID break.

"We are looking forward to meeting lots of budding new beekeepers, as well as meeting old friends," a spokesperson.

"Welcoming members from across Donegal, Derry/Londonderry and Tyrone, our Honey Show will showcase the best from the North West."

The show will take place on Sunday, October 9, from 2pm to 6pm in the CPI Centre, Castlefinn.

The event is free.

The spokesperson continued: "The Honey Show brings together all aspects of bee keeping, honey making and bee related crafts in a day for suitable for beekeepers and non-beekeepers alike.

"Honey shows are a great way to meet beekeepers and learn more about bees and beekeeping."

Full details about the honey show, the competitions, talks and exhibits are at www.threeriversbeekeepers.ie

"While the judging is happening, we host beekeeping talks and demonstrations in the Main Hall," the TRBKA spokesperson added.

"Throughout the afternoon attendees will be able to visit the competition stands, see the judges at work, talk to local beekeepers, and learn about beekeeping crafts such as candle making.

"For novices and those getting into beekeeping there are experienced beekeepers on hand to quiz.

"And, if you are already a beekeeper, there are talks on more advanced subjects to increase your beekeeping knowledge.

"Remember - you don't have to be a beekeeper to come along or take part in our competitions."

Competitions

Beekeepers and other entrants make their submissions to the Honey Show competitions on the morning of the event between 9am and 12.30pm.

There are different types and classes of honey, honey cakes, mead, artwork and much more.

Top competition classes for non-beekeepers include baking, crafts, flower arranging, and photography.

"We welcome everyone - beekeeper or not- to the competitions," the spokesperson concluded.

See the website for more details of how to enter: www.threeriversbeekeepers.ie

The afternoon programme is as follows: 2pm welcome address by TRBKA chair, Connell Herron; 2.10pm ‘Propolis’ by Ulster Beekeepers’ Association chair, John Hill; 3.10 refreshments, bee chat, opportunity to view stalls and see judges at work; 4p ‘It’s not all about the ladies’ by Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Association senior lecturer, Ethel Irvine; 4.45pm experiences of a new beekeeper and 5pm presentation of prizes.