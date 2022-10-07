Survivors of Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses encouraged to seek support as new services launch

THE Victims and Survivors Service (VSS) has launched new services dedicated to supporting survivors of Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses.

Appointed by The Executive Office, the VSS will lead on the provision and delivery of services, supported by community partners Adopt NI and WAVE Trauma Centre.

Survivors impacted by these institutions will have access to health and wellbeing services including a dedicated health and wellbeing caseworker, complementary and psychological therapies, personal development, and a pain management service.

In addition to this, victims and survivors can also avail of new information recovery and family tracing services, as well as welfare and social supports.

Developed through an extensive co-design process involving the participation of survivors, the VSS will deliver services which are survivor-led, accessible and responsive to each survivor’s individual health and wellbeing needs.

Interim chief executive of the Victims and Survivors Service, Andrew Walker said: “The launch of new services to support those impacted by Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries, and Workhouses is an important step forward in ensuring that survivors have access to the support they need and deserve.

“Through an extensive co-design process, involving victims and survivors, we have been able to develop responsive, practical, and victim-centred services.

"The VSS has a dedicated and specialist team who, with Adopt NI and WAVE Trauma Centre, will deliver services to victims and survivors on an individual basis and tailor supports according to their own unique requirements.

“I would encourage victims and survivors to avail of the full range of supports now available.

"The VSS will continue to work with The Executive Office, our community partners, victims’ representative groups and other stakeholders to raise awareness of services among victims, survivors and those impacted.”

The Victims and Survivors Service can be contacted between the hours of 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday by calling 028 90311678 or support@vssni.org.

To find out more about the services provided, visit www.victimsservice.org