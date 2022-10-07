Council strike resolution efforts commended

by Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter

WORKERS, trade unions, elected representatives and senior management at Derry City and Strabane District Council have been commended for finding a resolution to the recent industrial action.

However, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin warned this was "not a full resolution" as the increase was not above inflation.

He added it was the workers who should be commended and it wasn’t "the time to be patting councillors’ backs".

Striking council workers ended their strike action after a 63 per cent majority voted to accept an improved offer from management and end their industrial dispute.

According to the union, the pay deal included a one-off payment of £500 and a fully consolidated two pay point increase worth approximately five per cent on top of the wider National Joint Council pay improvement.

Sinn Féin's Christopher Jackson raised the matter at the September meeting of full council saying: “We have seen over recent months how industrial action has affected our council and I would like to take this opportunity to commend the efforts of all the elected members, the trade unions and senior management team of our council.

“We demonstrated that we could come together to find a resolution to avoid the prolonged period of strike action and we have seen the impact that is having in other areas.

“We’ve said many times in this virtual chamber that our biggest asset as a council are those who work day in, day out providing services to the people of this city and district and I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the party to thank everybody who was involved in finding a resolution to the problem because that reflects the value we place on our workforce.”

Councillor Shaun Harkin’s praise was saved for the trade unions at council as he commended them for"‘taking the difficult decision to go on strike" during a cost of living crisis.

He said: “They took the decision to go on strike and they took the decision to threaten to go on strike because of their frustrations.

“I would say they obviously balloted and a majority of members voted in favour of the proposal that was put forward.

"I don’t think this is a full resolution because the pay increase that council workers will receive is not above inflation, it does not meet the needs of the vast majority of council members.

“The trade union members I spoke to don’t see this as a resolution but as a platform to continue the fight to restore the pay they lost over the last 20 years and indeed to try and win above inflation pay increases in the coming years.

"I think many members reluctantly accepted this as the best they could get right now so I think we have to be realistic here about calling this a resolution.”

He warned of more strike action across society with a "massive cost of living fight happening".

“There is going to be disruption,” he added. “There is going to be an escalation of strikes and it’s unfortunate, in other council areas those strikes have been escalated.

“In regards to thanking everyone, I know there was very difficult work done by our management team and there was probably a lot of stress and strain.

“I wouldn’t say that all councillors conducted themselves in a way that was fully supportive of workers demands and if it wasn’t for the commitment and determination of our council workers to get as good a deal as they could, unfortunately I think many of our councillors would have accepted a lesser deal.

“It’s really about the determination of the workers and that’s who we should be commending. This isn’t the time to be patting councillors’ backs.”