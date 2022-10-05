Young male sustains broken jaw in attack by gang

Wednesday 5 October 2022 11:16

Police in Strabane are appealing for information in relation to an assault which took place parallel to the Water Wall, Main Street, Strabane.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 9 at approximately 10pm.

A police spokesperson said: "A group of three to four males believed to be around the ages of 18-20 years carried out an unprovoked attack on a young male who suffered a broken jaw as a result.

"If anyone has witnessed this or can provide any information regarding the identity of this group of males please ring 101 and quote reference 1366 of 03/10/22."

