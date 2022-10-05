Young male sustains broken jaw in attack by gang

Police in Strabane are appealing for information in relation to an assault which took place parallel to the Water Wall, Main Street, Strabane.

The incident occurred on Friday, September 9 at approximately 10pm.

A police spokesperson said: "A group of three to four males believed to be around the ages of 18-20 years carried out an unprovoked attack on a young male who suffered a broken jaw as a result.

"If anyone has witnessed this or can provide any information regarding the identity of this group of males please ring 101 and quote reference 1366 of 03/10/22."