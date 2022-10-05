New candle business supporting those with learning disabilities

HOMES across the North West have been smelling sweeter recently as a new social enterprise ‘Aroma by Iona’ continues to see great demand for its unique candles designed and produced by Iona Houses, a supported living scheme for people with learning disabilities.

Located here in the town, Iona Houses offers accommodation, support and care for adults with mild to moderate learning disabilities and is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association (Apex).

The candles are made by the tenants of Iona Houses each month as part of their activity programme; with all profits going towards the scheme’s comfort fund, with a total of £500 raised since July 2022.

