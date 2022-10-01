Dance event to raise funds for Knockavoe School

A HUGE fundraiser is being held next month to help raise funds for Knockavoe School in Strabane.

Connor Crawford, a parent of one of the pupils who attends the school, has organised a fundraising dance in the Fir Trees Hotel headlined by 'Stevie G & The G's'.

All proceeds raised from the night on Friday, October 14, will go towards the school and helping to fund equipment for an outdoor gym.

Vice-principal, Grainne Dunne, said the school is delighted that Connor has chosen to fundraise for them.

"Connor has been so impressed by how the school has helped his own son that he wants to be able to support the school and help other children also," she explained.

"Increasing costs have impacted all of us. Every piece of equipment and item that the pupils require has significantly increased in price.

"It is the aim of the school to provide an outdoor gym for our pupils to aid in development of gross motor skills and provide pupils with more opportunity to exercise and socialise appropriately. "

Grainne continued: "Knockavoe School has been on the site of the 'old barleyfields' since 2005.

"We moved from Glenside with 38 pupils and moved into a site designed for 140 pupils which included five classrooms for speech and language and behaviour support outreach in a resource centre.

"Currently the school has 162 pupils in the school alone - not including the outreach centre.

"We have had one extension of two classrooms built on and five classes in prefab buildings throughout the site.

"We are awaiting business case approval for another extension.

"It is great that we are expanding but this is having a knock-on effect on our outdoor play provision.

"Our building is growing and our green grass and play areas decreasing.

"We would love to be able to offer pupils a more extensive outdoor education - by facilitating an outdoor gym we hope that we could improve on pupils health and fitness and also extend our outdoor provision."

Tickets for the event cost £10.

As well as the disco, there will also be a raffle held on the night with many prizes donated by local businesses. Each draw ticket costs £5.

Urging community support for the fundraiser, Grainne added: "Please come along and support this fundraiser.

"We look forward to seeing all our friends and families at the Fir Trees on October 14 to celebrate a return to some sense of normality and being able to gather together once again.

"We hope that this signals the start of many events and reasons to celebrate."