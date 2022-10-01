Council to host Access and Inclusion events as part of Bounce Festival

DERRY City and Strabane District Council’s Access and Inclusion Project are teaming up with the University of Atypical to host two special events as part of this year’s Bounce Arts Festival.

Bounce is celebrating its 10th anniversary when it returns from Friday, October 7 to Sunday 9 and is the only festival in Ireland solely dedicated to the celebration and showcasing of arts created by d/Deaf, disabled and neurodiverse creatives.

The festival will feature a dynamic mix of performance workshops, music, dance and visual arts and their partnership with council means it comes to the city and district for the first time.

“We are absolutely delighted to be asked to contribute to this prestigious festival which highlights and celebrates the brilliant work of disabled, d/Deaf and neurodiverse artists,” said council’s Access and Inclusion officer, Caitriona Doherty.

“The council events at the Amphitheatre at the Playtrail and the Alley Theatre in Strabane is a chance for people of all abilities to come along and see that work for themselves.”

The first event is at the Playtrail on Friday, October 7 from 2pm to 4pm is called 'exploring melody, music and rhythm' with Project Sparks.

Attendees are invited to come along and experience performances from the Project Sparks exceptionally talented disabled and neurodivergent mentors.

Every voice and ability will shine in this inclusive music workshop as participants explore their creativity through drumming, singing, xylophones and other inclusive instruments.

On Saturday, October 8, from midday until 2pm, the Alley Theatre will host the My Place and Space Photography Exhibition.

This new open submission exhibition has been supported by the Public Health Agency and is an exhibition of photographs captured by deaf, disabled and neurodiverse people responding to the theme of ‘My Place & Space’..

For more information about this year’s Bounce Festival programme and booking please go to:

https://universityofatypical.org/bounce/