Appeal for end to Courtrai Park anti-social behaviour

POLICE have upped patrols around the Courtrai Park area of the town following reports of a surge in anti-social behaviour.

Young people have reportedly been congregating in the area, sometimes in large groups, according to a local councillor.

It has also been reported that some of those gathering are drinking and causing a nuisance to residents living in the vicinity.

SDLP Sperrin representative, Jason Barr, said residents have complained about noise and rubbish and groups of up to 30 gathering in the park.

“I have contacted the PSNI, council and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to raise the concerns of residents directly with them," he said.

“These youngsters need to catch themselves on. Our parks and communal areas are for everyone and need to be treated with respect.

“The council needs to redevelop this area, DfI need to improve lighting and the police need to patrol the area more often.”

The concern follows on from incidents in the summer when the home of a local pensioner was repeatedly targeted with the throwing of dog fouling bags at her property.

In July it was reported that the 80-year-old's house was targeted over a six month period with the lady forced to regularly clean up outside her home after bags of the dirt were thrown over the wall into her garden.

On foot of representations from Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle, council subsequently relocated a waste bin which had been near the lady's property, and also installed new dog waste bins.

"The issue is not the dog walkers they are fantastic," councillor Boyle said at the time.

"It’s the young ones congregating and throwing the dog poo bags out of the waste bins and onto a property.

"I've been reassured by council the new dog waste bins, you can not access the waste in them only the council personnel emptying the bin."

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Ken McDermott, said police are aware concerns about escalating anti-social behaviour in the area and have increased visibility accordingly.

"I want to reassure the local community that we take anti-social behaviour very seriously and are committed to working toward solutions," the officer said.

"People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. Those who choose engage in anti-social and criminal behaviour must understand that it is unacceptable.

"We would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and always be aware of what they are doing.

"Now is the time to remind them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record.

"I want to reassure the community that our officers will continue to carry out patrols in this area and I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any incidents to us immediately on the non-emergency number 101.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."