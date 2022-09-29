Strabane Jobs Fair a huge success

Thursday 29 September 2022 16:32

LOCAL job seekers and those thinking about their next career move had the opportunity to speak directly with a wide range of employers at the Strabane Jobs Fair.

The event was held in the Alley Theatre and a similar event also took place in the Millennium Forum.

The Fairs were an opportunity for individuals to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity, to help them make informed decisions about their next career move.

"The Strabane Job Fairs featured a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service," she said.

"It is an ideal one stop shop for those seeking employment or advise on the next step in their career journey."

Attendees at the events availed of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice.

For more information visit JobApplyNI.com or e mail dfcemployerservices@communities-ni.gov.uk

