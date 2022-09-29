Post Office seeking to reinstate service following sudden closure of Melmount branch

EFFORTS are continuing to restore services following the sudden closure of a local Post Office branch.

Melmount Road Post Office, located at Beechmount Avenue, closed suddenly earlier this month due to the resignation of the postmaster.

Conceding the "short notice" of closure has impacted on customers, the Post Office says it is currently investigating the options available to enable the reinstatement of a service in the local community.

However, it has stressed that the reinstatement of the Post Office may not necessarily be at the same location.

In a letter shared online by SDLP councillor, Jason Barr, the Post Office's network provision lead, Janese Sung explained: "It is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.

"Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service.

"This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in a newly-refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers."

Councillor Barr welcomed the update, while Sinn Féin MP., Órflaith Begley, has also been engaging with the Post Office on the issue.

She says she has received assurances that the company is proactively working to restore its services in the area.

“After being contacted by constituents, I have been engaging with the Post Office regarding the sudden closure of their branch on the Melmount Road," the West Tyrone MP.

“I have received reassurances that the Post Office are proactively working to have services restored in this area as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime customers should use the nearest branches at Main Street and Derry Road.”

Asked by this newspaper for an update, a Post Office spokesperson said: “Melmount Road Post Office has unfortunately closed at short notice on September 13.

"We know how important a Post Office is to the community and we are working hard to restore service to the area as soon as possible after the unplanned closure.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. In the interim alternative branches include Strabane and Derry Road.

"The vacancy will soon be advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk."