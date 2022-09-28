Vigilance urged after attempted oil theft

A FRESH appeal for vigilance has been issued following an attempted oil theft.

The incident occurred in the New Street area of Sion Mills where the would-be thieves were disturbed by the homeowner.

Local community worker, Andy Patton, said that with the ever-rising prices and spiralling cost of living crisis, people must to take measures to ensure their property and oil tanks are secured via heavy duty locks and visible deterrents.

"I spoke with the householder concerned and police have been alerted," he said.

"To everyone out there please put measures in place to thwart the oil thieves.

"Put stronger locks on, put a security light up, put obstacles in the way so noise can be heard if removing them.

"Always, always ring police immediately. Do not wait.

"If they don't get your oil it’s likely they will try another house."

Mr Patton added: "Also remember not everyone is on social media.

"Alert your neighbours, make them alert people they know.

"Together as a community we can make a difference. We can keep the area safe but it takes everyone to play their part.

"Be alert, be aware and be active."

Police have also issued some cautionary advice.

Sergeant Garry Lynn said: "For thieves, oil tanks can be seen as rich and easy pickings, so it's worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted and left without oil, especially with the colder months ahead.

"Measures such as securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft.

"We know that thieves operate at different times of the day, so if you see something that doesn't seem right, or is out of the ordinary, report it.

"Note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration. That detail could make a difference.

"To anyone who has been a victim of oil theft, and hasn't reported it to us, we would urge them to please do so immediately.

"The quicker it's reported to us, the quicker we can act and it also helps us build a picture of potential crimes or offending. "

Anyone with any concerns about the issue are also advised to call 101 and arrange to speak with the local crime prevention officer.

Sergeant Lynn added: "You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/

makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"