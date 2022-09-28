Community worker urges older and vulnerable people to have 'trusted point of contact'

A SION Mills man who was hailed a hero for helping save the life of a local woman says the incident has highlighted the importance of elderly people having a trusted point of contact.

Praise has been heaped on Sion Mills Communty Forum's Andy Patton for his actions.

The community worker had received a distressed phonecall from a 90 year-old resident in the village who had fallen in her home.

He had been on his way to run an errand and immediately turned his vehicle to come to her aid.

"The lady is recovering and doing well," he said. "So, thankfully, it's a story with a good ending."

Taking up the story, Andy continued: "It was a Friday night and I got a call around 7.20pm as I was heading down the road to Strabane.

"The lady's number came up on my phone and at first, I was unable to hear her but then I could hear 'I fell, I fell'.

"I immediately turned the van and made my way to her home. I went to the front and back door but couldn't get in.

"I then phoned a policeman that I know, who was off-duty and he contacted the local station.

"At this stage I'd also rang 999 for an ambulance and told them what was happening.

"I was asked if she was breathing but I couldn't say for certain at that point. I then started banging the window and I could hear the lady's voice crying out saying 'I'm on the floor, I'm on the floor'."

Unable to gain entry, Mr Patton was advised by police to gain forceful entry to the property, but again, this proved unsuccessful.

"I thumped at the door but couldn't get it opened. Police were on the way and when they arrived - it took them a while - they eventually used an enforcer to get into the house.

"Once we got in, the lady was on the floor and as myself and the policeman attempted to lift her up, she passed out.

"I done first aid and she came around again, thankfully. If she hadn't have got that or if she hadn't been able to make it to her table and pull the phone down to call me, I dread to think what could have happened."

Mr Patton explained that the lady attempted to sit on a chair, she had missed it and banged her had on the cold tiled floor.

The community worker then travelled to A&E with the lady where she received medical attention, with a nurse informing him that he had saved her life.

"The nurse down in the hospital said to me, this has possibly saved her life," he explained.

"She said it doesn't take very long for an elderly person of 90 years of age to go into shock and then to deteriorate very rapidly."

Typically modest, Mr Patton said the incident was not about his own heroics, but rather highlighted the need for those who are elderly or vulnerable to always have a point of contact.

"This lady lives alone and has no relatives in the area. The incident shows the vulnerability of pensioners and older people," he continued.

"Thankfully, on this occasion, it all ended well. It shows the importance of people who live alone to have a number of somebody that they can contact in an emergency, whether it's a relative or a community worker.

"They need to have an instant contact and in this case.

"For this lady it was me and she had the presence of mind to pull the phone off the table."

"This is not about me. The story should be about highlighting the importance of older and vulnerable people having a trusted contact in times of need."

Mr has also urged people to look out for their elderly neighbours, and to check in on them from time to time.

When news of Mr Patton's actions were posted on social media he received widespread plaudits with many thanking him for 'going above and beyond' and paying tribute to his 'heart of gold'.

“I’m no hero. The police were brilliant too and have to be commended," he added.

"I've already sent an email off to the Chief Constable praising his officers - they were fantastic - as were the Ambulance Service."