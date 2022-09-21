Housing association responds to concerns over occupancy of new apartment block

A HOUSING association says a new apartment block in Strabane will not be used "to specially accommodate individuals of minor or a serious nature."

ARK Housing, which is headquartered in Belfast, is overseeing the development of the new ten one bedroom apartments on Main Street which are nearing completion.

Fears over the occupancy of the flats have persisted over recent months with speculation that the new accommodation may be used as a 'bail drop' for convicted criminals.

Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr, had said local residents are concerned that some of the apartments may be used to house those convicted of serious sex and violent crimes, "who, for one reason or another cannot be housed in their own districts".

Despite repeated attempts to seek clarity, his efforts had fallen on deaf ears and he went public with his concerns.

The SDLP's Daniel McCrossan had also similarly raised concerns.

Those fears were somewhat allayed when the housing association issued a response to the West Tyrone MLA.

"I can confirm Main Street Strabane will not be used to specially accommodate individuals of minor or a serious nature," an ARK representative said.

"I can confirm we will be allocating from the NIHE (Northern Ireland Housing Executive) common selection scheme general needs waiting list for persons who require a one bedroom property in that area."

Mr McCrossan welcomed the "very clear reassurance": "There seems to be quite a bit of speculation about the intended purpose or use of this new apartment block and subject to those concerns I have sought clarification and reassurance from the developers and the owners of the property, and also the housing association who will acquire it.

"I know other councillors have raised concern in relation to this and the speculation around this has grown but after speaking directly with the developer, the owner of the building and ARK Housing, they have been very, very clear that the building will not be used to house specifically or especially - or whatever word people chose - those with criminal convictions or those with bail addresses that are needed."

He added: "It's important that people understand that these properties will be used to accommodate people who need one bedroom apartments, and as everyone will know, there is a shortage of one bedroom apartments in Strabane, particularly for single men and women, and younger people who haven't satisfied the points or criteria and can't get a two bedroom or three bedroom house.

"I am satisfied from what Ark Housing has told me on the phone and in writing that the intention for the apartment block is to accommodate local people who satisfy the criteria for housing in the area, and there is a demand in Strabane for one bedroom apartments.

"There have been issues in other parts of West Tyrone where, yes, those with various convictions have been allocated one particular place and I can understand why people would be concerned that this may happen in Strabane.

"The building is looking extremely well and a huge investment has been made. I’m glad it will accommodate and benefit local people.

Councillor Barr said he is hopeful the apartments will be allocated on local need.

"I sincerely hope they (ARK) are being honest. Time will tell, but it's a situation that will receive close attention," he commented.

Councillor Barr added that any attempt to utilise the flats for any other purpose will be "fiercely resisted".

"Strabane has enough social problems without the need for more to be imported not to mention the chronic need for social housing affecting our own community," he said.

"We seen in the not to distant past the problems faced by residents in Newtownstewart when faced with this problem.

"I hope this will not be the case in Strabane but I can assure any housing association that any attempt to impose this practice on Strabane will be fiercely resisted.

"Our children need to be safe when on the streets and for that reason Strabane must not become a dumping ground for other areas problems."