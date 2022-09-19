Man charged to court over drugs haul

POLICE have charged a man following the seizure of suspected Class A controlled drugs on Sunday, September 18, in the Strabane area.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow (Tuesday).

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a police spokesperson said.

"Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man has been released on bail, pending further police enquiries."