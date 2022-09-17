Strabane Academy receives letter from Balmoral Castle

A SCHOOL in Strabane received a letter from Balmoral Castle thanking it for events in celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Strabane Academy held a series of events to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne and received the missive just days before her death.

Events included a tea party, the planting of a tree and the burial of a time capsule, all marking the milestone Platinum Jubilee.

The capsule was buried on the school's Derry Road grounds beside the Jubilee tree, which was part of the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) tree planting initiative, with the assistance of Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy.

The school was overjoyed to receive a letter written from the Queen's Lady in Waiting, Jennifer Gordon Lennox, thanking them for their celebrations.

The letter to the pupils and staff of the school, which was received last week, read: "The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for the letter which you sent to Her Majesty on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen was glad to hear from you and, although unable to reply to your personally, Her Majesty was pleased to hear of the various events you have organised within the school and wider community to celebrate this event."

It added: "Her Majesty hoes you all had a very happy time at the festivities, and I am to thank you once again for your messages of good wishes to The Queen in this, her Platinum Jubilee year."

Delighted to receive the correspondence from Balmoral Castle, the school has since expressed sadness at the Queen's passing and postponed its prizegiving afternoon as a mark of respect during the period of ten days national mourning.

"Strabane Academy join with people around the world in paying our respects to a monarch who dedicated her life to service," a school spokesperson said.

"Rest In peace Ma’am."