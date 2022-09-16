Local Scout leaders represent county at service of reflection in Belfast

TWO local Scout leaders were selected to represent Tyrone at the service of prayer and reflection on the life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Anne Smith, Group Scout Leader and Cub Leader from 1st Strabane Scout Group and Jonathan Collins, Explorer Scout Leader, Omagh Explorer Group and County Tyrone Scouts Transformational Lead, were selected to represent County Tyrone at the special event.

They were selected by Nigel Collins, County Commissioner.

The leaders attended the invitation only viewing event at Writer’s Square where King Charles III and The Queen Consort, Camilla, met various community and charitable representatives following the service in St Anne’s Cathedral.

"It is a great honour for County Tyrone Scouts to receive the invitation to this special event at this sad and mournful time," a spokesperson for the Tyrone Scouts movement said.

During his first visit to Northern Ireland as King, Charles III said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people".

The King also received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Royal couple met well-wishers outside Hillsborough Castle, the only royal residence in Northern Ireland, and the King held private meetings with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and senior representatives from Stormont's political parties.

They then attended a reception at Hillsborough Castle hosted by the Secretary of State, where they had the opportunity to meet representatives drawn from a diverse range of Northern Ireland life.

After leaving Hillsborough Castle they travelled into Belfast to meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland before the service at St Anne's Cathedral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss attended the service, as did Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.