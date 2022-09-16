Local councillor who met Queen recalls 'glint in her eye'

A LOCAL councillor has recalled the "glint in her eye" during a meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

Alderman Derek Hussey, a member of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said the pair exchanged a few words about Castlederg during the brief encounter.

Paying tribute following her death, he said: "Few will disagree that the words gracious and dedication could have been penned for our late Queen.

"Within all the ceremony that we are currently witnessing and indeed part of, let us not forget Her Majesty’s family and I extend my sincere sympathy and condolences to the King, the Princes Andrew and Edward, to the Princess Royal, Anne and the wider family circle on the death of their mother, their grandmother, their great grandmother, our Queen.

"Seventy years ago Princess Elizabeth, following the death of her father at an early age, became Queen of our United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations.

"A year later at her coronation she dedicated her life to the service of us all and there can be no doubt that our Queen honoured that pledge to the full and to the very end of her long life.

"Her Majesty reigned through seven decades of political, social and economic upheaval and change.

"Within a period of numerous changing world political leaders, governance changes in many countries, scientific advances, attitudinal change both socially and morally, there has been that one constant stability afforded to us all, to our country and to the world.

"That has been the constant stability of Her Majesty’s dedicated presence and guidance within the constitutional monarchy and democracy that we enjoy in our United Kingdom."

He continued: "Our late Queen’s dedication to ensuring a depth of knowledge on matters of governance and concern enabled a calm steady source of reference and advice to many United Kingdom and world leaders throughout her long reign with that assurance of experience.

"Whilst she would be seen many, many times be in the company of fellow monarchs, presidents, heads of state, Queen Elizabeth II was ever gracious and always exuded the common down to earth touch that endeared her to us all."

Recalling his own meeting with Queen Elizabeth, he added: "I had the privilege of meeting the Queen and that smile and glint in her eye remains unforgettable.

"We talked briefly about local matters in Castlederg and it was clear that she had a background knowledge of these issues and was clearly interested in that gracious manner that only she possessed.

"Even as the Queen’s health began to fail we saw that devotion to duty and actions for the greater good of the nation.

"To see the Queen sit alone at her husband’s funeral, the man that she’d been married to for seventy-three years, was heart-breaking. But, she knew she had to do that for the good of our nation.

"Such was the example she set.

"When news emerged last Thursday of Her Majesty’s passing I, like many, felt a deep sense of loss with that lump in the throat and tear in the eye several times over this past few days.

"The Queen has been a constant ever present in all of our lives with a service and commitment that showed courage, leadership and generosity of spirit to all of her citizens and to those of different opinions worldwide, something we should all be thankful for, be we young or old.

"Rest easy Ma’am, Duty well and truly done. Thank you.

"Long Live the King."