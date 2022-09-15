Translink to operate Saturday service on Bank Holiday Monday

Passengers are advised Translink will be operating a Saturday timetable for services on Bank Holiday Monday 19th September 2022.

For timetable details and the latest travel updates visit www.translink.co.uk, use the Journey Planner App, follow @Translink_NI or call 028 90 66 66 30.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance has advised the following:

Land & Property Services

Land & Property Services office at Lanyon Plaza, Belfast will be closed.

General Register Office

The General Register Office for Northern Ireland (GRONI) public counter and search room will be closed.

NISRA publications

The release of Census 2021 statistics planned for Tuesday 20 September has been moved to Thursday 22 September