Appeal after car collides with police vehicle during pursuit

POLICE are appealing to the public for help in establishing the movements and whereabouts of a vehicle that made off from police in Strabane yesterday evening, Wednesday, September 14.



At around 7.10pm, officers on patrol were alerted to a red BMW 3 Series on Lifford Road.

They attempted to stop the vehicle as it travelled into O'Nolan Park, however, as the driver of the BMW made off, the vehicle collided with the police car causing damage to the front of it.



Sergeant Dan Finnegan said: "Thankfully, neither of our two colleagues who were in the police car were injured.



"To establish the identity of the driver and the whereabouts of the vehicle, we're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this car.

"We believe, at this time, it may have travelled into Strabane from Donegal, and we're asking anyone who captured its movements on their dash cam, or believes they saw it, to call us.

"We'd also like to hear from anyone who can assist with the whereabouts of the vehicle to get in touch."



The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1609 of 14/09/22.



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/