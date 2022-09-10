Riversdale launches exciting new autumn programme

RIVERSDALE Leisure Centre has just unveiled a new look fitness programme for the autumn season, guaranteed to appeal to fitness fans of all ages and abilities.

The new programme kicked off on Monday with a diverse range of activities and classes available to both casual and all-inclusive members.

Try out Aquafit, yoga, circuits, studio cycling, and a whole host of other fun fitness sessions, or why not join the Fit50+ Club which meets up twice a week?

If that’s not enough motivation, sign up for an all-inclusive membership package and train for free throughout all of September with Derry City and Strabane District Council’s latest fitness offer.

Pay nothing until October 1 once you’ve taken an all-inclusive Direct Debit membership package giving access to all council leisure facilities including the gym, swimming, fitness classes, one-to-one motivational sessions, health suite and the climbing wall at Foyle Arena.

Council leisure area manager, James Moore, said he was looking forward to a busy September.

“I think September is always a great time to set some fitness goals as the countdown to Christmas begins, so this is the perfect time to extend our leisure offering at Riversdale," he commented.

"The class timetable has something for everyone and it’s a great incentive to try something new that could really help you up those fitness levels.

“All our staff and instructors are on hand to offer advice and help our members achieve their personal goals and set new challenges.

"I would advise people to check out the new programme to see what activities are now available and to book their classes in advance with a busy month ahead.”

All classes must be booked in advance and can be easily booked through council’s Fitness App. Classes and activities are available for both casual and all-Inclusive members.

Book activities online at:

www.derrystrabaneleisure.com or via the council Leisure App and by calling 02871 382672

To avail of the free September offer, join online at www.derrystrabaneleisure.com and use promo code SEPT22

Riversdale users should note Swimfit will start September 20 and Saturday morning circuits will resume on October 8.