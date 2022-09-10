Air Ambulance tasked to Derry and Strabane district 111 times in five years

THE Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) has been tasked to the Derry City and Strabane District Council area 111 times since it began operating five years ago.

That means that on average, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) responds to two incidents per month in this district.

Across Northern Ireland, the service has been tasked on 3,093 occasions since

The statistics were released this week to mark Air Ambulance Week 2022 (September 5 to 11) and to raise awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities, including AANI.

This year, the charity is highlighting what a typical week looks like for the HEMS, which is provided in full partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS).

The last thing anyone expects their week to entail is a visit from the Air Ambulance team but sadly, they make on average 14 missions each week, to critically ill or injured patients.

In that moment when the worst happens, it is reassuring to many of us that the Air Ambulance team is there, with a consultant doctor and an experienced paramedic, ready to respond.

One man who knows all too well the invaluable service provided is Bready farmer, David Thompson, who credits the team for saving his life following a farming fall in 2019.

He has previously shared his story to encourage people to support the life-saving service.

Mr Thompson was working on his family farm just when a serious accident unfolded and almost cost him his life.

He was up a ladder alone cutting strings on large straw bales, when he fell 14 feet to the ground.

During the fall, David had hit a crate at the side of the bales, banging his head on the way down.

Whilst this had broken the impact of the fall, it resulted in an extensive head injury.

With the emergency services alerted, the NIAS road crew arrived on scene and soon determined that the HEMS team were needed.

Fog meant that the flight to reach David was not as direct as it usually would be so it was necessary for the HEMS team to detour and fly at a higher altitude than usual for visibility.

Once the team had safely landed, the HEMS team consisting of paramedic Jason Rosborough and doctor Russell McLaughlin worked with NIAS paramedics to carry out critical care interventions.

Due to the severity of his injuries and concern about potential rupture of David’s spleen, he was put into a medically induced coma - a critical care intervention that the HEMS team can perform at scene.

The fog had started to lift by that stage which meant that the team were able to fly David to the Royal Victoria Hospital rather than travel by road ambulance saving crucial travel time.

David spent five weeks in hospital; three in the Royal Victoria Hospital and a further two in Musrgrave Park Hospital.

The Thompson family later visited the Air Ambulance base and were reunited with Dr McLaughlin, where both they and David were able to personally thank the team for their care.

“I have to say, that without Air Ambulance NI I would not be here today," David added.

"All the consultants have told me that it is a miracle I’m alive.

"It is so important to support this charity to ensure it continues providing critical care."

For the AANI team, the range of incidents varies from day to day, as operational lead for the HEMS, Glenn O’Rorke, explains: “We make around 14 missions a week, forming an important part of the emergency services right across NI.

"Each patient and situation we go to is unique and the patients we care for are at the centre of everything we do.

"An average week would include at least three serious road traffic collisions, three medical emergencies, three falls, one farm accident, one industrial accident, one serious sport-related accident, one assault and one other accident, which could be deliberate self-harm, serious burns or drowning, to name a few.

"We feel privileged to help at the scene of an incident, giving patients critical care, that may make a lifesaving difference.”

Air ambulance crews bring the skills and expertise of a hospital to the scene of an emergency, performing complex procedures using advanced equipment and drugs that improve survival rates.

The HEMS has been needed on 414 occasions this year alone up until the end of July.

The medical team is provided by NIAS, with the charity funding the helicopter, fuel and airbase.

Each mission requires fundraising of around £2,750 so with 14 call-outs per week, public support is crucial.

It takes £2m each year in fundraising to keep the service operational.

Air Ambulance NI is calling on people all over NI to play their part by ‘becoming a member this September’ - of the charity’s membership ‘Club AANI’.

“By becoming a member this September you will join a club of almost 1,500 members, all from various walks of life and backgrounds but all of whom are passionate about sustaining Air Ambulance," Breige Mulholland, head of Finance and Operations at the charity explained,

"Most members establish a monthly direct debit starting at just £8, not a lot of money but crucial to saving lives.

"Already, our members fund over two days of missions each month, which is wonderful.

"We try our best to look after our members by inviting everyone to an annual barbecue to see the helicopter and share updates through a monthly e-zine.

"Members can show their support publicly with a car sticker, pin badge and branded notebook.

"We also have a membership programme for children and young people, called Junior Club.

"Signing up as a member is very easy through our website or by giving us a call.”

If you’d like to become a Club AANI member please join at www.airambulanceni.org or call the charity on 028 92622677.