Man arrested in connection with INLA investigation

A 64-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating offences linked to the INLA.

He was arrested yesterday (Thursday, September 8) in the Strabane area under the Terrorism Act and is currently in custody.

"The investigation relates to a suspected show of strength following circulation of a video on social media in April 2022," a police spokesperson said.

A second man, aged 44, who was arrested on Wednesday, September 7 in relation to this investigation, under the Terrorism Act, has been released unconditionally.