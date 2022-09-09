Man arrested in connection with INLA investigation

Man arrested in connection with INLA investigation
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabaneweekly.co.uk

Friday 9 September 2022 11:01

A 64-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating offences linked to the INLA.

He was arrested yesterday (Thursday, September 8) in the Strabane area under the Terrorism Act and is currently in custody.

"The investigation relates to a suspected show of strength following circulation of a video on social media in April 2022," a police spokesperson said.

A second man, aged 44, who was arrested on Wednesday, September 7 in relation to this investigation, under the Terrorism Act, has been released unconditionally.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869