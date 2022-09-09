Call for tougher action on throwline vandals

THE local Community Rescue Service (CRS) and police are again urging vandals to stop interfering with riverside safety equipment.

It comes amid a worrying trend of throwlines and safety rings being removed or vandalised along the district's waterways, including Strabane Canal near Ballymagorry.

Despite repeated warnings about the dangers posed, vandals are continuing to target and damage the equipment.

In recent days three Balcan throwlines were removed from the popular Canal walkway.

The Balcan Emergency Life Line (BELL) comprises of a bright orange or yellow plastic capsule, which contains a specially wound cop of buoyant, high-quality braided polypropylene line.

The exceptionally strong rope device is used to drag someone having difficulty in the water to safety.

Young people who are believed to be responsible for the continuing vandalism are being urged to consider the implications of their actions

Speaking of the latest vandalism, a spokesperson for the Western Division of the CRS said its time for the tougher action by the statutory authorities.

"Seconds to destroy, days to replace," the spokesperson said, alongside an image of the throwlines that had been tampered with.

"No one appreciates the hours if not days of drying, untangling and the repacking of these items of public safety.

"Another three Balcans now ready to go back into place along the Strabane Canal.

"How long before they are vandalised again who knows?

"It is hard to have any respect for the people responsible for this mindless destruction and total disregard for those who may find themselves in need of this equipment.

"It is time for our statutory agencies to step up their response to these blatant acts of vandalism before someone faces a much higher charge of causing death through their stupidity.

"This is not a game. It is downright dangerous and must be brought to an immediate stop!

"We have asked and we have pleaded to no avail.

"Now it is time for the powers that be to bring these careless and disrespectful folk to book."

For its part, the PSNI reiterated the CSR message for the devices to be left alone.

It has also appealed for anyone who witnesses interference with the equipment to contact police.

Inspector McDermott said: "We are aware of concerns in relation to life-saving equipment beside our waterways in Strabane and surrounding areas.

"I want to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of such equipment, including life rings and safety rope.

"This equipment is there for a reason and anyone involved in the removal or destruction of this vital equipment needs to carefully examine their actions.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this type of offence should contact police on 101."

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) also condemned the "mindless vandalism".

"(It's) really disappointing that this mindless vandalism is continuing," a spokesperson said.

"This life-saving equipment is not only expensive to purchase and install but is essential to prevent fatalities in our rivers.

"It would be more fitting for those vandals to volunteer with the local CRS and put their energy into something positive."