Council workers end strike action after winning double pay point increase

WORKERS on Derry City and Strabane District Council have voted to accept a new pay offer and ended a threat of further strike action, Unite the Union has said.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Unite confirmed employees at the local authority have voted with a 63 per cent majority to accept an improved offer from management and end their industrial dispute.

Management at the council made a substantially improved pay offer to avoid a return of strike action which had struck council activities earlier in the year.

The pay deal includes a one-off payment of £500 and a fully consolidated two pay point increase worth approximately five per cent - on top of the wider National Joint Council pay improvement.

Previously, council staff had threatened planned industrial action for four weeks beginning on July 18.

They were demanding a pay increase which will protect them from the current cost-of-living crisis, but members then suspended the action after receiving the new pay offer.

Derry City and Strabane now becomes the second council in Northern Ireland, after Mid Ulster District Council, to have resolved the 2021-22 pay dispute with the significantly improved pay offer including a two pay point increase plus cash.

Lead regional officer for Unite for local authorities, Gareth Scott, welcomed the conclusion of the dispute.

“Council workers continued to work throughout the pandemic to ensure basic services for the public were maintained," he said.

"Sadly these workers were left with no option but to strike to win a decent pay increase.

"Strike action is always a last resort and no worker enters into it lightly.

"This pay improvement demonstrates the unity and strength of our membership in Derry City and Strabane and this will stand our members in good stead going forward.”

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, also congratulated her union’s membership on the substantial pay win.

“Derry City and Strabane workers have won a considerable pay offer over the bare 1.75 percent pay increase offered nationally," she said.

“This is now the second council in Northern Ireland where workers have won a decent pay increase through strike action.

"Unite the union is delivering on our promise to defend the jobs, pay and conditions of our members.”

A spokesperson for council confirmed that it had received notification that both main unions representing staff, Unite and Nipsa, have accepted the pay offer.

Welcoming the ballot result, the spokesperson thanked everyone involved in "successfully reaching a positive and agreed outcome to the process" adding it is "committed to good communication and engagement with all unions on all staff issues going forward".