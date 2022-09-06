Flood alleviation scheme identified for village

THE Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that a flood alleviation scheme has been identified for Sion Mills.

In September 2019, the village experienced severe flash floods causing widespread destruction of property and forcing residents to move out of their homes.

There have been further incidents of flash flooding in the intervening period, while a local public house in the village has also been subjected to repeated flooding in recent years.

The department had commissioned a feasibility study into the ongoing flood risk with a view to creating flood defence measures.

It has now been determined that a flood alleviation has been identified.

Yesterday (Tuesday), a DfI spokesperson confirmed: “The department has recently received a final draft of a feasibility study, from our partner consultant Amey, in relation to flood alleviation proposals for Sion Mills.

"Remedial options have been identified which will help to alleviate flooding.

"The viability of the proposals will be re-assessed as options are developed in further detail.

"The project has now been re-prioritised on the capital works programme to progress to design as soon as possible.”

Local SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, said he welcomed the news given the level of flooding in the village in recent years.

“Over the past number of years, the SDLP has lobbied for a flood alleviation scheme for Sion Mills given the level of flood water hitting the village causing significant damage, loss and anxiety," he said.

“This week I was happy to hear from the department that the feasibility study has recommended an economically viable scheme that will be taken forward.

"This will be a massive boost for all the residents and businesses who have contacted me in recent months to raise significant concerns and fears over damage to property.

"This was especially the case a number of weekends ago that, if it wasn’t for the local resilience plan, more homes would have been flooded.

“I will be meeting with the department in early September to go through the plans in detail where I will again push for swift implementation to ensure that flooding in Sion Mills is prevented as much as possible in future years."

He added: "I still have concern around flooding at a public house in Sion Mills and have asked officials to examine all opportunities for flood mitigation here.

“The SDLP will continue to raise issues around flooding locally. I still have concerns around Vaughans Holm in Newtownstewart and in making sure the Clady scheme is operating as effectively as it could be or whether additional mitigations are needed."

West Tyrone SDLP., MLA Daniel McCrossan, also commented: "Sion Mills is a major part in the overall increasing threat from flooding across the area.

"I welcome the progress to date but the scheme cannot come quick enough for the residents and businesses impacted.

“No one should be living in fear and no one should be constantly facing the threat of flooding which is causing extreme anxiety.

“I hope that a scheme is advanced quickly in Sion Mills and I will be pushing the Minister of Infrastructure to sign this off as soon as practically possible.

"We need these works advanced now and not months or years down the line.”