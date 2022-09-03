"HOW many more people have to be killed before something is done?"

This is the heartfelt plea of Marie O'Brien, who lost her daughter on the treacherous A5, following a fatal collision on the same road that claimed the life of a man in his 20s.

Jonathan Reilly, from the Clogherboy area of Tuam in Co Galway, was killed when the cattle lorry he was driving careered off the Beltany Road near the Ulster American Folk Park on August 16.

The heart-wrenching incident shocked the local area and brought back painful memories for Marie, from Newtownstewart, who lost her daughter, Caoimhe on the A5 between Strabane and Newbuildings in 2016.

Marie is a vocal supporter of the proposed A5 Western Transport Corridor, which involves transforming the complete route into a dual carriageway.

However, the new road has been fraught with setbacks in recent years.

"How many more lives have to be lost before something is done?" Marie said. "This another life needlessly taken.

"The road needs fixed. It's a complete deathtrap, as we have seen time and time again.

"It needs upgraded as soon as possible.

"As I keep saying, the road from Ballygawley to Dungannon, the old A6, was notorious for accidents before it was upgraded.

"But since the new road has been completed, no-one has been killed. The reality shows that a road upgrade equals far fewer deaths.

"But it's too late for Camheo and so many others. Every day on that road there is an accident, and we don't hear about them because they aren't fatal.

"But every time I hear about an accident on that A5, shivers go down my spine. It traumatises you every time."

She continued: "Sadly, despite this latest death, I really don't think action is going to be taken or anything is going to change.

"How many deaths have been lost since they started talking about the A5 upgrade?

"I feel that those opposing it wouldn't be of that opinion if they lost someone on the road. It is a trauma that stays with you for life."

Marie is secretary of Life After, a self-support group which helps and supports people who have lost loved ones as a result of road traffic collisions.

The charity was set up in 2017 by Christopher Sherrard following the death of his father on the A6, and Mrs O'Brien began attending six months after Caoimhe's death.

"People need somewhere to turn to get support," she explained.

"Life After is really the only group out there that deals with this sort of trauma. We understand exactly what the families are going through.

"Life After saved my life, if it wasn't for them, I don't think I would be here today.

"It gave me a reason to keep on living."