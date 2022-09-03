Forthcoming Strabane Jobs Fair to offer wide range of career opportunities

LOCAL jobseekers and those thinking about their next career move will have the opportunity to speak directly with a wide range of employers at a Job Fairs planned for Strabane later this month.

Two events are being planned; one in the Alley Theatre and Derry's Millennium Forum which will allow individuals the opportunity to chat to employers, discover an extensive range of job vacancies and improve their employment prospects through practical advice and support.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity, to help them make informed decisions about their next career move.

"The Derry and Strabane Job Fairs will feature a diverse mix of employers from a range of sectors including engineering, education, IT, hospitality, manufacturing, construction and customer service," she said.

"It is an ideal one-stop shop for those seeking employment or advise on the next step in their career journey.

"Attendees can also avail of practical support on how to make a successful application, alongside CV and interview advice.

“I would urge anyone thinking about the next step in their career journey or seeking employment to attend."

The Strabane Job Fair is taking place on Thursday, September 15 from midday until 3pm and the city event is in the Millennium Forum on Thursday, September 22 from 11am to 3pm.

BSL and ISL signers will be in attendance for the first two hours of each event.

For more information visit JobApplyNI.com or email:

dfcemployerservices@

communities-ni.gov.uk​