Translink operating special services for Garth Brooks concerts

TRANSLINK is running rail and coach specials for the Garth Brooks concerts in Dublin.

Special services will operate to Garth Brooks on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 for music fans heading to Croke Park, Dublin.

Passengers are advised to book their tickets online in advance at www.translink.co.uk/events to secure their travel.

Trains will operate from Lanyon Place, Lisburn, Lurgan, Portadown and Newry, to Dublin Connolly. Only tickets purchased for the special trains can be used on the special return trains.

Coaches will operate from Europa Buscentre Belfast, as well as Foyle Street in Derry~Londonderry; Strabane and Omagh.

For certain train times, passengers travelling from Lisburn and Lurgan will connect at Portadown.