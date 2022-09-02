Translink operating special services for Garth Brooks concerts

Translink operating special services for Garth Brooks concerts
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabaneweekly.co.uk

Friday 2 September 2022 10:13

TRANSLINK is running rail and coach specials for the Garth Brooks concerts in Dublin. 

Special services will operate to Garth Brooks on September 9, 10, 11, 16 and 17 for music fans heading to Croke Park, Dublin. 

Passengers are advised to book their tickets online in advance at  www.translink.co.uk/events  to secure their travel. 

Trains will operate from Lanyon Place, Lisburn, Lurgan, Portadown and Newry, to Dublin Connolly. Only tickets purchased for the special trains can be used on the special return trains.

Coaches will operate from Europa Buscentre Belfast, as well as Foyle Street in Derry~Londonderry; Strabane and Omagh. 

For certain train times, passengers travelling from Lisburn and Lurgan will connect at Portadown. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869