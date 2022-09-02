Man arrested following assault by four males

Man arrested following assault by four males
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabaneweekly.co.uk

Friday 2 September 2022 11:27

POLICE investigating a report of an assault in Strabane have arrested a 31-year-old man.

It was reported that an assault involving four males happened in the Lisnafin Park area on Thursday, September 1, around 9.40am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man was reportedly struck to the head with a blunt metal object and was treated by an ambulance crew.

"During the course of the altercation, the windows of a car were broken.

"Following questioning, a 31-year-old arrested at the scene has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 416 01/09/22 or you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869