Home oil thieves benefiting 'at the expense of innocent victims' - Councillor

HOMEOWNERS are being urged to be vigilant following a spate of thefts across the district concerning home heating.

In recent days there have been reports of quantities being stolen from properties in the Clady, Newtownstewart and Sion Mills areas.

With the ever-rising prices and spiralling cost of living crisis, people are being advised to take measures to ensure their property and oil tanks are secured via heavy duty locks and visible deterrents.

Derg-based SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, is also urging the public to be vigilant and to report all instances of suspicious behaviour to police.

“I’ve learned recently of at least three oil thefts across Clady and Newtownstewart which are very concerning," he said.

"With the massive hike in fuel prices, thieves are trying to benefit at the expense of innocent victims.

“I do have concern for vulnerable victims, especially our older residents who may become victim of these crimes and may not have the resources to replenish their oil.

“I have made contact with the PSNI and the PCSP to see what more can be done to deter thieves from stealing oil in the area.

"Whether this means additional lights at properties, oil level indicators or any other measure.”

In the wake of the incidents, police have also issued some cautionary advice.

Sergeant Garry Lynn said: "As we approach autumn, when people will start to use their oil heating again, I want to take this opportunity to appeal to residents to do all they can to protect their oil tanks.

"For thieves, oil tanks can be seen as rich and easy pickings, so it's worth looking at some preventative measures to avoid being targeted and left without oil, especially with the colder months ahead.

"Measures such as securing your oil tank, keeping gates closed and locked can prevent a theft.

"We know that thieves operate at different times of the day, so if you see something that doesn't seem right, or is out of the ordinary, report it.

"Note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration. That detail could make a difference.

"To anyone who has been a victim of oil theft, and hasn't reported it to us, we would urge them to please do so immediately.

"The quicker it's reported to us, the quicker we can act and it also helps us build a picture of potential crimes or offending. "

Anyone with any concerns about the issue are also advised to call 101 and arrange to speak with the local crime prevention officer.

Sergeant Lynn added: "You can also make a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"