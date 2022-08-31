Explore part time study at South West College open evening

FIND your perfect part time course at South West College's (SWC) Part time Open Evening, taking place at the Omagh, Dungannon, Erne campus, Enniskillen and the Skills Centre, Enniskillen, on Tuesday, August 30 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

"Lecturers and support staff will be on hand to answer any questions you might have about courses, funding or how to apply," a spokesperson said.

"With a wide range of subjects and levels available, SWC is now enrolling for part-time courses starting in September and encourage prospective students to come along and join them to find out more about what part time courses we have for you.

"Students join a part time course at SWC each year for a range of vocational, academic and leisure courses to pursue a career goal, for professional development or simply just for fun."

SWC offers an extensive range of courses at different levels and durations allowing you to fit study around work, family and personal life, from entry level to degree qualifications and validated by a range of universities.

"The benefits of vocational education have helped many SWC students get promoted, retrain in a new career, and get back into education if they feel they have missed out," the spokesperson continued.

"The College has also developed a range of career specific qualifications to help the local people reach their employment potential.

"There are lots of reasons to get into education, but with part time courses at South West College, high on the list is the opportunity to invest in yourself.

"Part time study helps improve your skills and boost your earning potential, whether you’re trying to advance in your current career or pursuing a new line of work.

"Whatever your ambitions, consider South West College the perfect place to Invest in You.

"Find out more about the part time courses on offer to you at www.swc.ac.uk or join us at our Part time Open Evening events at one of our campuses on Tuesday, August 30."