Delivery of Strabane public realm scheme 'a priority' - Council

DERRY City and Strabane District Council says a planned public realm scheme for Strabane is "a priority".

The local authority was responding to criticism of the delay in advancing the proposed scheme which will see a major overhaul of the town.

In last week's Strabane Weekly News, West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, hit out over a lack of progress on the multi-million pound project saying the level of neglect of the town continues while the scheme idles.

He was speaking out following the receipt of a reply to a written Assembly question to the Communities Minister asking her to detail the budget available for the project.

Deirdre Hargey stated that the budget has yet to be signed off and pointed to the absence of an Executive as a contributing factor to the delay in its delivery.

A frustrated Mr McCrossan described the situation as "shameful", and claimed there is a lack of prioritisation for delivery of the project from both the Department for Communities (DfC) - the main funders - and council.

Planning approval for the scheme, which would represent the biggest cosmetic shake-up in the town for decades, was granted back in July 2019 with hopes work on the scheme would have been completed - or at least underway by now.

Devised by council in conjunction with consultants RPS, the scheme - with an estimated value of £7m - will see a number of significant environmental improvements specifically around the area of Abercorn Square, Railway Street, Market Street and Castle Street.

Responding to a request for an update on the project, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that the hopes to progress it "as soon as possible".

"Strabane public realm project is a priority within council's Capital Development Programme and the Strategic Growth Plan for Derry and Strabane, and council will continue to work with all partners to progress plans for the delivery of the scheme as soon as possible," council said.

"Council has submitted a business case, an updated economic appraisal and increased costings for the Strabane public realm project to the Department for Communities for their consideration and, once funding has been confirmed, council can commence with procurement and have contractors on site.

"The plans for the town centre will result in significant improvements to infrastructure to help manage traffic flow, enhance general access, as well as the transformation of public realm space including the improvement of pavements and replacement of street furniture in the area.

"The scheme will have a significant impact on the area supporting local businesses and enhancing the visitor experience for everyone."